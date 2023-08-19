AMG National Trust Bank Acquires 120 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,928 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,897,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 109,667.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,055,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,058,456,000 after purchasing an additional 16,041,103 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boeing by 734.7% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,359,740 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $926,140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,837,422 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Boeing by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,321,871 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,585,234,000 after acquiring an additional 872,795 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter worth about $135,429,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Boeing by 13,008.8% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 686,246 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $130,646,000 after buying an additional 681,011 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BA. Northcoast Research upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Boeing from $220.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Boeing from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.07.

In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,779. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $2.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $226.65. 3,583,165 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,770,822. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.64. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $120.99 and a 52-week high of $243.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.35 billion, a PE ratio of -30.28 and a beta of 1.41.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.59 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.98 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

