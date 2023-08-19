AMG National Trust Bank Acquires 980 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

AMG National Trust Bank raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,130 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $8,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 140,855.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 123,341,568 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,604,575,000 after purchasing an additional 123,254,064 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,226,390,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,478,674 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,788,398,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566,797 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth approximately $394,184,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,464,000. Institutional investors own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben purchased 458,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $106.93 per share, for a total transaction of $48,973,940.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,635,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,830,550. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Exxon Mobil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Exxon Mobil from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.27.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM stock traded up $1.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $110.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,223,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,688,563. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $108.66. The company has a market capitalization of $440.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.89 and a fifty-two week high of $119.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.06). Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The firm had revenue of $82.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 8.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 29.12%.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

