AMG National Trust Bank Decreases Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

AMG National Trust Bank cut its holdings in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,156 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 7,748 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Allstate were worth $3,896,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Allstate by 123.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,540,295 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $751,264,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064,105 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Allstate during the first quarter worth $30,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Allstate during the fourth quarter worth $190,865,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Allstate by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,563,628 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $483,228,000 after purchasing an additional 800,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Allstate by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,850,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,442,082,000 after purchasing an additional 745,096 shares in the last quarter. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Allstate news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.22, for a total transaction of $174,059.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Allstate Stock Performance

Allstate stock traded down $1.72 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,464,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,469,914. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.17 and its 200 day moving average is $115.40. The Allstate Co. has a 1-year low of $100.57 and a 1-year high of $142.15.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($4.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.83) by ($0.59). The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. Allstate had a negative return on equity of 14.69% and a negative net margin of 4.80%. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.76) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently -34.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on ALL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Allstate in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on Allstate from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Barclays cut their price target on Allstate from $113.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Allstate from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Allstate from $143.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Allstate has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.31.

Allstate Company Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

