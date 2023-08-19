AMG National Trust Bank Increases Stake in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX)

AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 56.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,001 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $2,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 7,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 23,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PACK Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. PACK Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BNDX traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.24. 1,923,926 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,576,418. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.70. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $46.87 and a 52-week high of $50.18.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.0816 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.