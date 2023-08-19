AMG National Trust Bank Lowers Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

AMG National Trust Bank cut its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,000 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $2,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DIS. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 805.9% during the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 197.6% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 63.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DIS stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $85.96. 12,364,388 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,124,906. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $88.49 and a 200-day moving average of $94.99. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $84.07 and a twelve month high of $121.39. The firm has a market cap of $157.29 billion, a PE ratio of 69.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.45% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $22.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. Walt Disney’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Atlantic Securities cut Walt Disney from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $131.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.30.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.05, for a total value of $85,398.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

