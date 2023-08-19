AMG National Trust Bank Reduces Stock Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

AMG National Trust Bank cut its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $853,748,000. Cowa LLC raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,674.3% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,820,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,084,000 after acquiring an additional 3,781,606 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 74.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,163,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $329,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,161 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,566,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $684,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,687 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,781,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $185,673,000 after purchasing an additional 683,878 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of HDV traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $102.82. 666,743 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 651,633. The company has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.33. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $91.24 and a 52-week high of $109.01.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

