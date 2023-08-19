AMG National Trust Bank Reduces Stock Position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

AMG National Trust Bank lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 445 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $2,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OEF. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $64,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF in the first quarter worth $76,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 58.2% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 888.9% during the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:OEF traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $204.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,148. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $157.57 and a 1 year high of $214.79. The company has a market capitalization of $8.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.97.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

