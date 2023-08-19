AMG National Trust Bank Sells 315 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

AMG National Trust Bank cut its position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Unilever were worth $3,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Unilever in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Unilever in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in Unilever in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Unilever by 3,005.3% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. 10.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Unilever Price Performance

Shares of Unilever stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.62. 3,528,344 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,740,551. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.92. Unilever PLC has a twelve month low of $42.44 and a twelve month high of $55.99.

Unilever Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be given a dividend of $0.4702 per share. This is a positive change from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 3rd.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

