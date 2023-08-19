AMG National Trust Bank Trims Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

AMG National Trust Bank trimmed its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 278 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Connable Office Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 22,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,448,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 12,850 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 17,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $105.08. 1,430,965 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,560,454. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.63 and a 12 month high of $115.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $106.89 and a 200 day moving average of $108.09.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

