Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $71.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $70.00 target price for the company.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $52.87 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11 and a beta of 0.82. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $26.76 and a fifty-two week high of $67.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.81.

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, CFO William J. Peters sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total value of $509,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,894,699.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, CFO William J. Peters sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total transaction of $509,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 105,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,894,699.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Howard Lee sold 16,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $750,888.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 142,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,435,113.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,306 shares of company stock valued at $4,365,696 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,147,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,854,000 after acquiring an additional 75,616 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,487,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,199,000 after purchasing an additional 23,095 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,606,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,234,000 after buying an additional 45,385 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,930,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,948,000 after buying an additional 13,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,540,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,606,000 after buying an additional 218,895 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API).

