Anaergia (OTCMKTS:ANRGF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at TD Securities

TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Anaergia (OTCMKTS:ANRGF – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Anaergia from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Anaergia from C$4.20 to C$3.90 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th.

Anaergia Stock Performance

Anaergia Company Profile

Shares of Anaergia stock remained flat at $0.27 during trading on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 2.43. Anaergia has a 1-year low of $0.27 and a 1-year high of $8.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.61.

Anaergia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the generation of renewable energy and conversion of waste to resources. The company offers anaerobic digestion technologies for the production of clean energy, fertilizers, and recycled water from waste streams. It offers wastewater resource recovery, municipal solid waste, and agri-food solutions.

