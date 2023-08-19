Anaergia (OTCMKTS:ANRGF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at TD Securities

TD Securities assumed coverage on shares of Anaergia (OTCMKTS:ANRGF – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Anaergia from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Anaergia from C$4.20 to C$3.90 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th.
Anaergia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the generation of renewable energy and conversion of waste to resources. The company offers anaerobic digestion technologies for the production of clean energy, fertilizers, and recycled water from waste streams. It offers wastewater resource recovery, municipal solid waste, and agri-food solutions.
