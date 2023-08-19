Analysts Set Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB) PT at $15.00

Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Reduce” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

EHAB has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Securities initiated coverage on Enhabit in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Enhabit from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. SVB Leerink reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Enhabit in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Enhabit from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

NYSE EHAB opened at $11.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Enhabit has a twelve month low of $10.51 and a twelve month high of $16.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $576.15 million and a PE ratio of -10.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.57 and its 200 day moving average is $13.20.

In other Enhabit news, Director L Edward Shaw, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.98 per share, for a total transaction of $119,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,088.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EHAB. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Enhabit during the third quarter valued at $97,492,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Enhabit during the third quarter valued at $77,886,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in Enhabit during the third quarter valued at $22,827,000. AREX Capital Management LP increased its position in Enhabit by 218.8% during the second quarter. AREX Capital Management LP now owns 2,285,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Enhabit by 976.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,487,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,573,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

