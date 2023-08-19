Analyzing OmniAb (OABI) & The Competition

OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Free Report) is one of 40 public companies in the “Commercial physical research” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare OmniAb to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares OmniAb and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio OmniAb $59.08 million -$22.33 million -24.74 OmniAb Competitors $1.69 billion $77.14 million 1.61

OmniAb’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than OmniAb. OmniAb is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OmniAb N/A -6.38% -4.33% OmniAb Competitors -940.72% -103.25% -22.46%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares OmniAb and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for OmniAb and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OmniAb 0 0 9 0 3.00 OmniAb Competitors 49 778 1317 30 2.61

OmniAb currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 75.75%. As a group, “Commercial physical research” companies have a potential upside of 18.42%. Given OmniAb’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe OmniAb is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

56.5% of OmniAb shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.3% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of OmniAb shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.9% of shares of all “Commercial physical research” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

OmniAb has a beta of -0.54, suggesting that its stock price is 154% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OmniAb’s rivals have a beta of 5.47, suggesting that their average stock price is 447% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

OmniAb beats its rivals on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

OmniAb Company Profile

OmniAb, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the provision of therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's discovery platform creates and screens diverse antibody repertoires and identify optimal antibodies for partners' drug development efforts. Its OmniAb platform is the biological intelligence of proprietary transgenic animals, including OmniRat, OmniChicken, and OmniMouse that have been genetically modified to generate antibodies with human sequences to facilitate development of human therapeutic candidates. The company's OmniFlic (transgenic rat) and OmniClic (transgenic chicken) address industry needs for bispecific antibody applications though a common light chain approach, and OmniTau, which features unique structural attributes of cow antibodies for complex targets. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

