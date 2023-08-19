Analyzing Sunrise New Energy (NASDAQ:EPOW) & Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Sunrise New Energy (NASDAQ:EPOW – Get Free Report) and Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Sunrise New Energy and Fluence Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sunrise New Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Fluence Energy 0 8 10 0 2.56

Fluence Energy has a consensus target price of $29.32, suggesting a potential upside of 28.41%. Given Fluence Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Fluence Energy is more favorable than Sunrise New Energy.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sunrise New Energy $38.13 million 1.30 -$22.40 million N/A N/A Fluence Energy $1.20 billion 3.34 -$104.49 million ($0.94) -24.29

This table compares Sunrise New Energy and Fluence Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Sunrise New Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Fluence Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Sunrise New Energy and Fluence Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sunrise New Energy N/A N/A N/A Fluence Energy -5.54% -21.07% -6.66%

Volatility and Risk

Sunrise New Energy has a beta of -0.01, suggesting that its share price is 101% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fluence Energy has a beta of 2.57, suggesting that its share price is 157% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Sunrise New Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.3% of Fluence Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 42.5% of Sunrise New Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Fluence Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Fluence Energy beats Sunrise New Energy on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sunrise New Energy

Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of graphite anode material for EVs and other lithium-ion batteries. The company also operates a peer-to-peer knowledge sharing and enterprise service platform business. In addition, it offers education consulting, training, tailored, information technology, business incubation, enterprise information technology integration, health, and agricultural technology services, as well as cultural and artistic exchanges and planning, and conference services. The company was formerly known as Global Internet of People, Inc. Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Zibo, the People's Republic of China.

About Fluence Energy

Fluence Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, offers energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications in the Americas, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle-East, and Africa. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence. Its energy storage products include Gridstack, a grid-scale industrial strength energy storage product; Ultrastack, that control and operate electricity system; Sunstack for optimizing solar capture and delivery; and Edgestack, a commercial energy storage product that discharges when needed to flatten a facility's energy load profile. The company also provides engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance services; energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions. It serves utilities, developers, and commercial and industrial customers. Fluence Energy, Inc. was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia.

