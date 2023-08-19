Anglo American Platinum (OTCMKTS:ANGPY) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.00

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.00 and traded as low as $5.88. Anglo American Platinum shares last traded at $5.97, with a volume of 83,915 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HSBC downgraded shares of Anglo American Platinum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Anglo American Platinum Stock Performance

Anglo American Platinum Cuts Dividend

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.25.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.0793 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th.

Anglo American Platinum Company Profile

Anglo American Platinum Limited engages in the production and supply of platinum group metals, base metals, and precious metals in South Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. It produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium, as well as gold, nickel, copper, cobalt sulphate, sodium sulphate, and chrome.

See Also

