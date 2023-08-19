Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the consumer goods maker’s stock.

BUD has been the subject of several other research reports. HSBC cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $68.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.06.

Shares of BUD opened at $55.75 on Thursday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of $44.51 and a 12-month high of $67.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $96.85 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.25.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The consumer goods maker reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $15.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.33 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 10.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,088,566 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $665,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,780 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 1.5% in the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,793,639 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $555,495,000 after acquiring an additional 144,770 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 3.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,344,543 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $444,214,000 after acquiring an additional 252,914 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 82,251.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,778,048 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $286,874,000 after acquiring an additional 4,772,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,510,014 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $150,701,000 after acquiring an additional 181,496 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

