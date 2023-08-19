Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Anika Therapeutics from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Barrington Research upgraded Anika Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANIK opened at $18.81 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.18 and a 200 day moving average of $26.72. Anika Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $18.12 and a 12-month high of $32.51.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,459,181 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,527,000 after purchasing an additional 49,994 shares during the last quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its stake in Anika Therapeutics by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,806,629 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,936,000 after acquiring an additional 208,015 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 987,368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,499,000 after acquiring an additional 12,125 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 978,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,096,000 after acquiring an additional 18,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 16.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 929,498 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,340,000 after purchasing an additional 130,930 shares in the last quarter. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, a joint preservation company, creates and delivers advancements in early intervention orthopedic care in the areas of osteoarthritis (OA) pain management, regenerative solutions, sports medicine, and bone preserving joint solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally.

