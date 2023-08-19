Ankr 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $8.08 Million (ANKR)

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 19th. One Ankr token can currently be purchased for $0.0201 or 0.00000077 BTC on major exchanges. Ankr has a market capitalization of $201.36 million and approximately $8.08 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ankr has traded 16.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ankr (CRYPTO:ANKR) is a token. Its genesis date was July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Ankr is https://reddit.com/r/ankrofficial/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ankr is www.ankr.com/blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr (ANKR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ankr has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Ankr is 0.01993653 USD and is up 4.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 229 active market(s) with $10,887,417.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ankr.com/.”

