Apollo Currency (APL) 1-Day Volume Tops $486,361.35

Apollo Currency (APL) traded up 6.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 19th. One Apollo Currency coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Apollo Currency has a market cap of $3.01 million and $486,361.35 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.81 or 0.00041347 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.66 or 0.00029312 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00013613 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0525 or 0.00000201 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00004533 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0973 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002711 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00005672 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000129 BTC.

About Apollo Currency

Apollo Currency (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official website is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. Apollo Currency’s official message board is apollofintech.medium.com. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo Fintech is a leading blockchain and fintech company that provides advanced solutions for financial transactions and digital asset management. They focus on a scalable blockchain platform with smart contracts and innovative consensus protocols for efficient decentralized applications. Apollo Currency (APL) is their native cryptocurrency, used for secure and private transactions while facilitating various financial services within their ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

