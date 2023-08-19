Apollo Currency (APL) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $2.89 Million

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 19th. Apollo Currency has a total market cap of $2.89 million and $488,807.06 worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Apollo Currency coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded down 6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.72 or 0.00041380 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00029207 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000250 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00013495 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000201 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004443 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0960 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00005338 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000129 BTC.

About Apollo Currency

APL uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,158,774,009 coins. Apollo Currency’s official message board is apollofintech.medium.com. Apollo Currency’s official website is aplfintech.com/apollo-currency. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @aplfintech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo Fintech is a leading blockchain and fintech company that provides advanced solutions for financial transactions and digital asset management. They focus on a scalable blockchain platform with smart contracts and innovative consensus protocols for efficient decentralized applications. Apollo Currency (APL) is their native cryptocurrency, used for secure and private transactions while facilitating various financial services within their ecosystem.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

