AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Stephens

Stephens restated their equal weight rating on shares of AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $184.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

APPF has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet raised shares of AppFolio from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of AppFolio from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of AppFolio from $117.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Thursday. They issued an overweight rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AppFolio in a research note on Thursday. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $175.80.

AppFolio Stock Performance

NASDAQ:APPF traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $166.96. 215,904 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,767. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $175.58 and its 200-day moving average is $146.74. AppFolio has a 12-month low of $93.02 and a 12-month high of $195.90.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The software maker reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $147.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.76 million. AppFolio had a negative return on equity of 31.03% and a negative net margin of 14.63%. AppFolio’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.86) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AppFolio will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at AppFolio

In other news, Director Janet Kerr sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.58, for a total transaction of $131,685.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,006,983.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AppFolio

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in AppFolio by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,316 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AppFolio by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in AppFolio by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,478,675 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $155,823,000 after buying an additional 161,249 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its holdings in AppFolio by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Channel Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in AppFolio in the first quarter valued at approximately $219,000. 69.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a platform to leverage process automation, easy to use interface, and the optimization of common workflows for property management companies, as well as completes and records critical transactions in the system and give its customers access to the data they need to run their business; AppFolio Property Manager Plus, which offers customizable workflows that allow customers to digitize their existing processes, performance insights, intelligent revenue management, and integrations through selected partners and dedicated strategic account managers; and AppFolio Investment Management, a solution that is designed to enable real estate investment management organizations to manage investor relationships through enhancing transparency and streamlining certain business processes.

Featured Stories

