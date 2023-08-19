Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th.

Apple Hospitality REIT has decreased its dividend by an average of 17.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Apple Hospitality REIT has a payout ratio of 109.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Apple Hospitality REIT to earn $1.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.5%.

Shares of APLE opened at $14.72 on Friday. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 52 week low of $13.66 and a 52 week high of $18.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.51.

In related news, Chairman Glade M. Knight purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.07 per share, with a total value of $75,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 573,109 shares in the company, valued at $8,636,752.63. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 6,070 shares of company stock valued at $90,839. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 11.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 99,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,787,000 after acquiring an additional 10,534 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 67.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,043 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the first quarter worth $366,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apple Hospitality REIT during the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Apple Hospitality REIT by 55.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 113,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,048,000 after acquiring an additional 40,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

APLE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their price target on Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Barclays increased their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Apple Hospitality REIT from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Apple Hospitality REIT in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.20.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 220 hotels with approximately 29,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 37 states.

