Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Applied DNA Sciences from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 14th.

Applied DNA Sciences Trading Down 9.4 %

Shares of APDN stock opened at $1.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.30. Applied DNA Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.97 and a fifty-two week high of $4.63.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.24). The business had revenue of $2.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 million. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 43.47% and a negative return on equity of 83.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Applied DNA Sciences will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APDN. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in Applied DNA Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences during the first quarter worth about $49,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Applied DNA Sciences by 53.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 9,416 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Institutional investors own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes technologies to produce and detect deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Therapeutic DNA Production Services; MDx Testing Services; and DNA Tagging and Security Products and Services.

