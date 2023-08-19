Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT) Shares Bought by Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) by 25.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Applied Industrial Technologies were worth $1,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG acquired a new stake in Applied Industrial Technologies during the first quarter worth approximately $2,149,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 42,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,093,000 after acquiring an additional 5,987 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 125,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,875,000 after acquiring an additional 3,067 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AIT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $161.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $162.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 1,655 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $215,166.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 316,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,156,355.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 1,655 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $215,166.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 316,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,156,355.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Neil A. Schrimsher sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.67, for a total transaction of $4,610,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,455,516.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Applied Industrial Technologies Stock Performance

AIT traded up $3.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $147.40. The stock had a trading volume of 283,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,350. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.33. Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.43 and a twelve month high of $156.53.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 25.62%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Applied Industrial Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.84%.

Applied Industrial Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates through two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Fluid Power & Flow Control. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.