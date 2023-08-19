Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 52.81%. Applied Materials’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. Applied Materials updated its Q4 guidance to $1.82-2.18 EPS and its Q4 2023 guidance to $1.82-$2.18 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $142.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $120.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $142.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.33. Applied Materials has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $153.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.89%.

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,869,568. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $1,029,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 100,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,834,210.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,504 shares in the company, valued at $9,869,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 62.7% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 872 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 150.7% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 722 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter valued at about $76,000. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMAT shares. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, New Street Research downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.12.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

