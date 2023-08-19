Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Posts Earnings Results

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 51.01% and a net margin of 24.27%. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Applied Materials updated its Q4 guidance to $1.82-2.18 EPS and its Q4 2023 guidance to $1.82-$2.18 EPS.

Applied Materials Stock Up 3.7 %

Applied Materials stock opened at $142.66 on Friday. Applied Materials has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $153.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of $120.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.33.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is currently 16.89%.

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 69,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,869,568. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,420,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,869,568. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total value of $1,029,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 100,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,834,210.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Applied Materials by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,434,684 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $4,720,928,000 after purchasing an additional 301,010 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,609,330 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,388,933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925,722 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $930,505,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,614,319 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $838,863,000 after acquiring an additional 819,979 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMAT shares. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho upped their price target on Applied Materials from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Applied Materials from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Bank of America upped their price target on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.12.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

