Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target Increased to $175.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Bank of America from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report report published on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $147.12.

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded up $5.07 on Friday, reaching $142.66. The company had a trading volume of 11,541,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,455,752. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $142.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.33. The firm has a market cap of $120.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.58. Applied Materials has a 52-week low of $71.12 and a 52-week high of $153.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.26.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.27% and a return on equity of 51.01%. The business’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.89%.

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 69,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,869,568. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Applied Materials news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $1,029,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 100,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,834,210.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 69,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,869,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Applied Materials by 98,769.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 811,480,246 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $117,291,355,000 after buying an additional 810,659,490 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,782,658 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,375,465,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033,896 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,434,684 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,720,928,000 after purchasing an additional 301,010 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,698,147 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,304,331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 20,882,645 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,018,370,000 after purchasing an additional 160,472 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

