Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Aptose Biosciences (NASDAQ:APTO – Free Report) (TSE:APS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.
A number of other research firms have also commented on APTO. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $40.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Aptose Biosciences from $6.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Aptose Biosciences from $50.00 to $15.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Aptose Biosciences from $37.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Aptose Biosciences from $12.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $38.50.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in Aptose Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth $5,158,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Aptose Biosciences by 3.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 976,577 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 33,952 shares in the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aptose Biosciences by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 222,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 95,796 shares during the period.
Aptose Biosciences Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops personalized therapies addressing unmet medical needs in oncology in Canada. Its lead clinical program is APTO-253, which is a Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory hematologic malignancies.
