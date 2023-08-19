Arc Minerals (LON:ARCM) Trading 1% Higher

Arc Minerals Limited (LON:ARCM – Get Free Report) traded up 1% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 2.50 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.48 ($0.03). 1,126,886 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 4,095,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.45 ($0.03).

Arc Minerals Stock Up 1.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.75, a quick ratio of 5.56 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of £30.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -247.50 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3.40.

About Arc Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Arc Minerals Limited engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and development of mineral properties in Africa. It holds interests in the Zambia copper and cobalt projects; and 72.5% in the Zaco copper project located in Western part of the Zambian copper belt. Arc Minerals Limited is based in Road Town, British Virgin Islands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arc Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arc Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.