ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

NYSE:MT opened at $25.84 on Thursday. ArcelorMittal has a 52 week low of $19.25 and a 52 week high of $32.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.10. The firm has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.89.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $18.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.41 billion. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ArcelorMittal will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in ArcelorMittal by 1,300.7% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,349,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,251,000 after buying an additional 4,967,981 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,305,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in ArcelorMittal by 96.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,706,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818,361 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ArcelorMittal during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,502,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in ArcelorMittal by 317.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,774,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Africa. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

