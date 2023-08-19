ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.
ArcelorMittal Price Performance
NYSE:MT opened at $25.84 on Thursday. ArcelorMittal has a 52 week low of $19.25 and a 52 week high of $32.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.10. The firm has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.89.
ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $18.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.41 billion. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.24 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ArcelorMittal will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About ArcelorMittal
ArcelorMittal SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as integrated steel and mining companies in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Africa. It offers semi-finished flat products, including slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products consisting of bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than ArcelorMittal
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/14 – 8/18
- Large Cap Stock Definition and How to Invest
- 8 Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks Under $10
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- What Ross Stores Earnings Say About The Saver Shopping Economy
Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.