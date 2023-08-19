Archer Aviation (NYSE:ACHR) Shares Up 4.9%

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 4.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $6.29 and last traded at $6.23. 5,825,747 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 3,902,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.94.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ACHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Archer Aviation from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Archer Aviation in a report on Friday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Archer Aviation in a report on Friday, August 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 7.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -3.15 and a beta of 2.45.

In other Archer Aviation news, major shareholder Brett Adcock sold 217,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $665,048.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,159,347 shares in the company, valued at $12,727,601.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, COO Thomas Paul Muniz sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $437,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,495,333 shares in the company, valued at $5,233,665.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Brett Adcock sold 217,336 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total value of $665,048.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,159,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,727,601.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,344,805 shares of company stock worth $25,467,834. 27.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer Aviation during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Archer Aviation in the 4th quarter worth about $19,160,020,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Archer Aviation by 233.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 7,188 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Archer Aviation in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Archer Aviation in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.97% of the company’s stock.

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

