Ardor (ARDR) Hits Market Cap of $61.93 Million

Ardor (ARDR) traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on August 19th. One Ardor coin can now be purchased for $0.0620 or 0.00000239 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Ardor has traded 15.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ardor has a total market cap of $61.93 million and $693,516.08 worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ardor alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00041420 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00029234 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0655 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00013493 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000201 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00004437 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0958 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00005252 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Ardor Profile

Ardor uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official website is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ardor

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor is a blockchain platform with a unique parent-child chain architecture that provides security through the parent chain while the child chains have rich functionality and hybrid user permissioning capabilities. The platform is designed for scalability and solves problems such as blockchain bloat, single token dependency, and the need for customizable yet compatible blockchain solutions. Ardor is developed by Jelurida Swiss SA, founded in 2016, and aims to be a universal, user-friendly, and easy crypto platform for implementing different concepts. The platform offers smart contract technology that is different from Ethereum but has some parallels with it.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ardor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ardor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ardor and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.