Argo Blockchain (LON:ARB) Shares Down 3.6%

Shares of Argo Blockchain plc (LON:ARB – Get Free Report) traded down 3.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 9 ($0.11) and last traded at GBX 9.25 ($0.12). 2,288,733 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 6,617,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.60 ($0.12).
Argo Blockchain Price Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 10.86 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 11.91. The company has a market cap of £48.18 million, a PE ratio of -22.50 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,380.67, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.19.
Argo Blockchain Company Profile
Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for complex cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.
