Armada Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:AACIU) Shares Up 1.4%

Armada Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:AACIU – Get Free Report) shot up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $11.55 and last traded at $10.65. 216 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 594 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.50.

Armada Acquisition Corp. I Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.41 and its 200-day moving average is $10.28.

About Armada Acquisition Corp. I

Armada Acquisition Corp. I focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on target businesses that provide technological services to the financial services industry.

