ARMOR (ARMOR) One Day Trading Volume Hits $81.29

ARMOR (ARMOR) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on August 19th. ARMOR has a market capitalization of $252,420.54 and approximately $81.29 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ARMOR token can currently be bought for about $0.0035 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, ARMOR has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ARMOR Profile

ARMOR’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,701,072 tokens. ARMOR’s official website is armor.fi. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. ARMOR’s official message board is medium.com/@armor.fi.

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides *Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ* coverage for user funds across various protocols.

Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system.”

ARMOR Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ARMOR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ARMOR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

