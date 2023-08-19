Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW) Short Interest Down 6.0% in July

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:ARTW – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a drop of 6.0% from the July 15th total of 13,400 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 11,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Institutional Trading of Art’s-Way Manufacturing

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARTW. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing by 11.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the first quarter worth about $67,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the first quarter worth about $76,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing during the first quarter worth about $104,000. Institutional investors own 3.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Art's-Way Manufacturing alerts:

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Stock Performance

Shares of ARTW stock opened at $2.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Art’s-Way Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $1.80 and a fifty-two week high of $3.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Art’s-Way Manufacturing ( NASDAQ:ARTW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Art’s-Way Manufacturing had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $9.01 million for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Art’s-Way Manufacturing in a report on Saturday, August 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Art’s-Way Manufacturing

Art’s-Way Manufacturing Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co, Inc manufactures and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. The Agricultural Products segment offers various specialized farm machinery, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment, such as forage boxes, bale processors, running gears, and dump boxes; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; dirt work equipment; and after-market service parts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Art's-Way Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Art's-Way Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.