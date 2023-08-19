Ascendant Resources (TSE:ASND) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.15

Ascendant Resources Inc. (TSE:ASND – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.15 and traded as low as C$0.11. Ascendant Resources shares last traded at C$0.11, with a volume of 7,000 shares traded.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price target on Ascendant Resources from C$0.40 to C$0.50 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd.

Ascendant Resources Stock Down 8.3 %

Ascendant Resources Company Profile

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 385.50, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of C$14.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.71.

Ascendant Resources Inc, a mining company, explores for and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc, copper, lead, tin, silver, gold, and other metals. It holds 50% interest in the Lagoa Salgada volcanogenic massive sulphide project, which covers an area of 10,700 hectares located on the Iberian Pyrite Belt in Portugal.

