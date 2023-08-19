Ascent Group LLC Acquires 1,287 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Ascent Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,535,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEI. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 145.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $49,360,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 62,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,350,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000.

IEI stock opened at $114.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $115.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.77. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $112.26 and a fifty-two week high of $119.57.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were given a $0.2277 dividend. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

