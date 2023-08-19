Ascent Group LLC Acquires 16,157 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 62.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,225 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 16,157 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $2,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DVN. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 64,762 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 9.0% during the first quarter. Burney Co. now owns 28,654 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,450,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares during the last quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 36.6% in the first quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,798 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,356 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 14.2% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 17,462 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 9.4% in the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 94,928 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,804,000 after purchasing an additional 8,126 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.13, for a total value of $402,393.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 210,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,765,319.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DVN stock opened at $49.99 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $44.03 and a 12 month high of $78.82. The stock has a market cap of $32.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.57.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18. Devon Energy had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 37.89%. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 10.94%.

About Devon Energy

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.