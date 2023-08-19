Ascent Group LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,251 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

EFV stock opened at $48.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.08. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a twelve month low of $49.15 and a twelve month high of $59.57. The firm has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.