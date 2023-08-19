Ascent Group LLC Has $1.72 Million Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Ascent Group LLC lessened its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,333 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PWR. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Quanta Services by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,953 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361 shares during the period. Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Quanta Services by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,013 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Qsemble Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the 1st quarter valued at $350,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Quanta Services by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 380,169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Quanta Services

In related news, Director Bernard Fried sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.84, for a total value of $1,438,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,685,460.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 4,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total value of $749,086.38. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,404,651.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bernard Fried sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.84, for a total value of $1,438,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,372 shares in the company, valued at $1,685,460.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PWR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Quanta Services from $192.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $201.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Quanta Services in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $186.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.91.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

PWR opened at $203.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $29.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.80 and a beta of 1.08. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.25 and a 52-week high of $206.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $196.91 and its 200-day moving average is $175.62.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.16%.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

Featured Stories

