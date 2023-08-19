Ascent Group LLC Has $1.95 Million Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Ascent Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,046 shares during the quarter. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 43.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 124,100.0% during the first quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FITB shares. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 21st. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ FITB opened at $25.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.35. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.11 and a 1 year high of $38.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.20.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 22.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.50%.

About Fifth Third Bancorp

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.