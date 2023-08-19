Ascent Group LLC Sells 244 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Ascent Group LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $443,000. Payden & Rygel increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 13,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Pine Ridge Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 9.6% during the first quarter. Pine Ridge Advisers LLC now owns 99,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,822,000 after buying an additional 8,725 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 165,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,373,000 after purchasing an additional 8,796 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.0% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 521,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,416,000 after purchasing an additional 33,925 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $257.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $217.39 and a twelve month high of $273.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $263.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.07.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

