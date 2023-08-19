Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. William Blair lowered Aspen Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Aspen Technology from $184.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Aspen Technology from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price target on Aspen Technology from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $198.80.

Shares of Aspen Technology stock opened at $191.83 on Thursday. Aspen Technology has a 1 year low of $161.32 and a 1 year high of $263.59. The firm has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of -115.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $175.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $192.15.

In related news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 3,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.56, for a total transaction of $512,439.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,030.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 41.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,404 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 8.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $918,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 7.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 36,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Aspen Technology in the first quarter worth $222,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 1,331.8% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 170,315 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,165,000 after purchasing an additional 158,420 shares in the last quarter. 46.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It offers artificial intelligence of things, aspen hybrid models, asset performance management, OSI digital grid management, and performance engineering; production optimization for commodity polymers, olefins, refining, and specialty chemicals; subsurface science and engineering; and value chain optimization for energy and polymers and specialty chemicals solutions.

