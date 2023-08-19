AssetCo (LON:ASTO) Shares Down 2.4%

AssetCo plc (LON:ASTO – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 40.22 ($0.51) and last traded at GBX 41.50 ($0.53). 113,231 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the average session volume of 133,079 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 42.50 ($0.54).

AssetCo Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 41.61 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 54.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 3.56. The company has a market cap of £58.52 million, a P/E ratio of -276.67 and a beta of 0.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Christopher Mills acquired 850,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 35 ($0.44) per share, for a total transaction of £297,500 ($377,394.39). 39.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About AssetCo

AssetCo plc engages in acquiring, managing, and operating asset and wealth management activities and interests. It also offers investment management and advisory services, as well as is involved in the marketing of thematic exchange traded funds. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

