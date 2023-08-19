Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK) CEO Gregory B. Maffei Sells 425 Shares of Stock

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRK – Get Free Report) CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $17,055.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,089,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,721,434.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Atlanta Braves Stock Performance

Shares of BATRK opened at $36.96 on Friday. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.18 and a 12 month high of $50.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Atlanta Braves in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atlanta Braves in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Atlanta Braves from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Atlanta Braves in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jet Capital Investors L P boosted its holdings in Atlanta Braves by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Jet Capital Investors L P now owns 500,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,115,000 after purchasing an additional 165,000 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Atlanta Braves by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Atlanta Braves by 2.3% during the first quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 82,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the last quarter. Parthenon LLC boosted its holdings in Atlanta Braves by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 62,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Atlanta Braves during the fourth quarter worth $288,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

About Atlanta Braves

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates league baseball club. It also operates league baseball club's stadium; and mixed-use real estate development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

