Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLCP) Director Sells $82,555.68 in Stock

Atlanticus Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:ATLCP – Get Free Report) Director Deal W. Hudson sold 2,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total value of $82,555.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,494,672.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Atlanticus Stock Performance

ATLCP opened at $21.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.52. Atlanticus Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $15.88 and a 1-year high of $23.50.

Atlanticus Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.4766 per share. This is a boost from Atlanticus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.98%.

About Atlanticus

Atlanticus Holdings Corporation provides credit and related financial services and products to customers the United States. It operates in two segments, Credit as a Service, and Auto Finance. The Credit as a Service segment originates a range of consumer loan products, such as private label and general purpose credit cards originated by lenders through various channels, including retail and healthcare, direct mail solicitation, digital marketing, and partnerships with third parties; and offers credit to their customers for the purchase of various goods and services, including consumer electronics, furniture, elective medical procedures, healthcare, and home-improvements by partnering with retailers and service providers.

