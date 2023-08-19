Atlas Mara (LON:ATMA) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.07

Atlas Mara Limited (LON:ATMA – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.07 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.09 ($0.00). Atlas Mara shares last traded at GBX 0.07 ($0.00), with a volume of 3,117,326 shares changing hands.
Atlas Mara Trading Up 4.3 %
The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 0.07 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of £108,926.95 and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.24.
About Atlas Mara
Atlas Mara Limited is a private equity firm specializing in potential and bolt-on acquisitions. The firm prefers to invest in the sub-Saharan African market, though it also invests outside Africa. It considers investments in the financial services sector. The firm was formerly known as Atlas Mara Co Nvest Ltd.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Atlas Mara
- How to Invest in EV Charging Stations
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/14 – 8/18
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- 8 Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks Under $10
- What is the Death Cross and How Can Investors Use it For Successful Trading?
- What Ross Stores Earnings Say About The Saver Shopping Economy
Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Mara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Mara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.