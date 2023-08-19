Atria Investments Inc Buys 20,391 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Atria Investments Inc raised its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 555,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,391 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $25,869,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 104.8% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 792.9% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 234.6% in the 1st quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VMBS traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.67. The stock had a trading volume of 1,489,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483,994. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $43.33 and a 12 month high of $48.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.64 and its 200 day moving average is $46.13.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

