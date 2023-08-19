Atria Investments Inc Buys 43,752 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 198,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 43,752 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc owned about 0.06% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $21,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 12,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 41.4% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

TLT traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.77. 24,181,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,109,355. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.85 and a one year high of $113.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.90.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2753 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

